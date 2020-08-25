Banogu was carted off the practice field Monday after he rolled his ankle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Although it's usually a negative sign when the cart is needed, early indications are that the injury is not expected to be long term. Banogu is expected to undergo further testing in the coming days before the injury is clarified. The 2019 second-round pick supplied 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season, and he's expected to continue more of a depth role for the 2020 season once healthy.