Banogu had a sack, a tackle for a loss, a forced fumble and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over Denver.

Banogu made an impact on defense with several disruptive plays. He played on 36 of the defense's 73 snaps. His continued improvement would help the Colts over come the loss of Kemoko Turay to an ankle injury.

