Banogu had a tackle, 0.5 sacks and two QB hits in Sunday's loss at the Chargers.

Banogu wasn't a starter but played on 27 of the defense's 63 snaps as he'll be a steady part of the defensive line rotation. He also looked fully healthy after dealing with a hamstring issue during the preseason.

