The Colts selected Banogu in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 49th overall.

Banogu is a slightly different but almost certainly better prospect than former TCU teammate and first-round pick L.J. Collier. Banogu is a DE/OLB tweener at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, but Indianapolis' Tampa-2 approach on defense welcomes numerous unconventional applications on the defensive line, and Banogu's frame is definitely big enough for wide-nine splits at defensive end. He was highly productive as a freshman (five sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss) at Louisiana-Monroe before transferring to TCU, where Banogu had zero trouble with the jump in competition. If he earns DE eligibility in fantasy leagues, then Banogu warrants monitoring in IDP leagues thanks to the pass-rushing upside he might pose with his 4.62-second 40, 40-inch vertical, and 134-inch broad jump.