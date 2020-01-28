Play

Banogu posted 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks over 16 games in 2019.

The rookie second-round pick toiled in a reserve role, averaging 17.1 defensive snaps per game, but he made a pass-rushing impact with eight quarterback pressures. His role in 2020 depends on whether the Colts re-sign Jabaal Sheard, but if they don't, he'll compete with Al-Quadin Muhammad for a starting gig at defensive end.

