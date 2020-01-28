Colts' Ben Banogu: Notches 2.5 sacks in rookie year
Banogu posted 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks over 16 games in 2019.
The rookie second-round pick toiled in a reserve role, averaging 17.1 defensive snaps per game, but he made a pass-rushing impact with eight quarterback pressures. His role in 2020 depends on whether the Colts re-sign Jabaal Sheard, but if they don't, he'll compete with Al-Quadin Muhammad for a starting gig at defensive end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...
-
What's next for Philip Rivers?
Reports say the Chargers won't bring Philip Rivers back, but that doesn't mean he won't be...
-
Early 2020 QB projections
Heath Cummings says Dak Prescott deserves a spot right behind Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...