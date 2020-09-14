site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-ben-banogu-plays-just-seven-snaps | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' Ben Banogu: Plays just seven snaps
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Banogu had a tackle and played seven snaps on defense in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.
Banogu was seen as a contender for a starting role at defensive end with Kemoko Turay still out with an anklle injury, but he had a limited reserve role Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 16 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read