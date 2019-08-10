Colts' Ben Banogu: Returns to practice
Banogu (hamstring) returned to practice this morning, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Good news for Banogu, who is battling with Al-Quadin Muhammad for a starting gig while Jabaal Sheard is out after knee surgery. The Colts figure to take it easy with their second-round pick, however.
