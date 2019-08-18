Banogu (hamstring) played 25 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps during Saturday's preseason game against the Browns.

Even though Banogu didn't record a fantasy-relevant stat, it's still a positive sign he played, given he'd been dealing with a hamstring issue for much of training camp. Now that he's healthy, expect the 2019 second-round pick to solidify himself as a depth option on the defensive line for the upcoming season.

