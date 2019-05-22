Colts' Ben Banogu: Set to split work between DL and LB
Banogu worked with the defensive line in Tuesday's OTAs, but work with the linebackers and defensive ends, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Banogu, Indy's second-round 2019 draft pick, will play linebacker in the team's base defense and rush from the end in sub-packages, according to the report. Banogu warrants monitoring in IDP leagues thanks to the pass-rushing upside he might pose with his 4.62-second 40, 40-inch vertical, and 134-inch broad jump.
