Banogu worked with the defensive line in Tuesday's OTAs, but work with the linebackers and defensive ends, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Banogu, Indy's second-round 2019 draft pick, will play linebacker in the team's base defense and rush from the end in sub-packages, according to the report. Banogu warrants monitoring in IDP leagues thanks to the pass-rushing upside he might pose with his 4.62-second 40, 40-inch vertical, and 134-inch broad jump.