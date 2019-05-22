Banogu worked with the defensive line Tuesday during OTAs, but will alternate between end and linebacker in future sessions, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Banogu, a second-round pick in April, is expected to play linebacker in the team's base defense and rush from the end in sub-packages. He warrants monitoring in IDP leagues thanks to the pass-rushing upside he might offer thanks to his 4.62-second 40-yard dash time, 40-inch vertical and 134-inch broad jump.