Colts' Ben Banogu: Will begin at defensive end
The Colts have decided to make Banogu initially play defensive end, but his role could eventually expand to include time at linebacker, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus told the Indianapolis Star.
Banogu, a second-round pick in April, could eventually play linebacker in the team's base defense and rush from the end in sub-packages. However, it sounds like he'll begin on the defensive line. Still, his role could be in flux early in the season as the Colts try to move him around the field to put him spots to rush the passer.
