Colts' Ben LeMay: Secures future contract By RotoWire Staff Jan 6, 2021 at 2:01 pm ET1 min read LeMay signed a reserve/future deal with the Colts on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.LeMay attempted to join Cleveland's active squad in April of 2020, but has yet to step foot in an NFL game. The running back will enter 2021 with another chance in Indianapolis.