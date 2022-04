The Colts selected Raimann in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 77th overall.

Raimann, a native of Austria, began his career at Central Michigan as a tight end. However, the coaching staff decided his 6-foot-6, 303-pound frame would be more useful at left tackle. The transition was smooth as he earned first-team All-MAC honors as a senior. There was some first-round hype on Raimann but he ended up sliding to the third, making this a strong value for the Colts, who had a need at left tackle.