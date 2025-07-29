Raimann signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Colts on Tuesday that includes $60 million guaranteed, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Raimann has started in 40 of 45 games played since being selected by the Colts in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he has ranked by Pro Football Focus in the top-10 in both pass- and run-blocking grades. The deal ensures that Raimann will solidify the left side of the Colts' offensive line for the foreseeable future.