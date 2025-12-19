Colts' Bernhard Raimann: Misses practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raimann (elbow) did not participate in practice Friday.
Raimann didn't practice Thursday or Friday after leaving early in Week 15's matchup against the Seahawks with an elbow injury. The 28-year-old has one more opportunity to upgrade his practice participation, to have a chance at playing Monday night against the 49ers. If he is unable to play, Luke Tenuta will likely fill in at left tackle.
