Raimann (elbow) has been downgraded to out for Monday night's game against the 49ers.

Raimann initially earned the questionable tag for Week 16 after logging a limited practice Saturday. However, he will end up missing his first game of the season Monday due to an elbow injury, and his next opportunity to play is Week 17 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 28. Luke Tenuta figures to be the top candidate to start at left tackle in Raimann's absence.