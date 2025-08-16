Freeland has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's exhibition game against the Packers due to a leg injury, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Freeland may be dealing with a serious injury, as he had to be carted off the field with his right leg in an air cast after having his ankle rolled up on. The 2023 fourth-round draft pick had been competing for a depth role at offensive tackle throughout training camp, but the injury could impact his ability to vie for that role. Indianapolis also ruled out fellow tackle Braden Smith due to a groin injury Saturday.