The Colts selected Freeland in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 106th overall.

The BYU product is a tall, athletic tackle prospect at nearly 6-foot-8 with some of the best testing numbers among offensive linemen at the combine. Freeland is somewhat light for his frame at 302 pounds, and defenders can use his height against him at times. Still, Freeland was a third-team All-American performer at left tackle at BYU and should push Bernhard Raimann in camp.