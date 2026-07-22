Colts' Blake Grupe: Battling Shrader in training camp

Grupe is set to compete against Shrader (knee) for the Colts' starting kicking job, Paul Bretl of USA Today reports.

Grupe spent the first two-plus years of his NFL career with the Saints but was released by the team in late November after connecting on only 18 of 26 field goals (69.2 percent) across 11 regular-season games in 2025. He got a new opportunity with the Colts and rebounded by making all 11 of his field-goal tries over the final five regular-season games. Even with Shrader working his way back from a torn ACL that he sustained in early October, Grupe will still need to have a strong training camp and preseason to win the Colts' kicking gig for 2026.