The Colts elevated Grupe from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at Jacksonville.

Indianapolis opted to move on from Michael Badgley after he missed his third PAT in seven games with the team, waiving him Tuesday. The team tried out three kickers that day and proceeded to sign Grupe to the practice squad. With his jump to the active roster, he'll look to improve upon the 18-for-26 field-goal attempts and 15 of 15 point-after tries that he connected on in 11 appearances with the Saints before they cut him on Nov. 25.