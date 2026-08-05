Colts' Blake Grupe: Favorite to win kicking job

Grupe is 12-for-12 on field-goal tries throughout training camp as of Wednesday, Noah Compton of Sports Illustrated reports.

Fellow contender Spencer Shrader has already demonstrated his competence as a kicker with Indianapolis - he converted on 13 of his 14 field-goal attempts over five games with the team last season. It's hard to compete with perfection though, and Grupe has apparently yet to miss a live kick during camp. Special teams coach Brian Mason hinted that both would kick during preseason play, so there's likely still room for a change in the pecking order in advance of Week 1 of the regular season.