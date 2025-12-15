Grupe connected on all three field-goal attempts, including a 60-yarder, and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Seahawks.

The 60-yard field goal briefly gave Indianapolis a one-point lead with less than a minute to play, though Seattle drove back down for a clutch field goal of its own to win it. Grupe also made a 54-yarder and a 42-yarder in this one, as he stayed perfect across two games with the Colts since replacing Michael Badgley. Though Grupe missed eight field goals in 11 games with the Saints earlier in the year, he seems to have found his groove with his new team.