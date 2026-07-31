Colts' Blake Grupe: Outkicks Shrader on Friday

Grupe made all six of his field-goal attempts Friday while Spencer Shrader went 5-for-6, Abby Halpin of the Colts' official site reports.

Grupe and Shrader are battling it out in a training camp competition to determine the Colts' kicker for the upcoming season. "I think it'll be a really good competition," special teams coordinator Brian Mason said Thursday. "We're going to try to get those guys the exact same number of kicks as similar as we possibly can." Grupe had the slight edge Friday with his perfect performance.