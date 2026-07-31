Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Colts' Blake Grupe: Outkicks Shrader on Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Grupe made all six of his field-goal attempts Friday while Spencer Shrader went 5-for-6, Abby Halpin of the Colts' official site reports.

Grupe and Shrader are battling it out in a training camp competition to determine the Colts' kicker for the upcoming season. "I think it'll be a really good competition," special teams coordinator Brian Mason said Thursday. "We're going to try to get those guys the exact same number of kicks as similar as we possibly can." Grupe had the slight edge Friday with his perfect performance.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!