Grupe converted all three of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 38-30 loss to Houston.

Grupe was perfect across his five-regular season appearances with Indianapolis, converting all 11 of his field-goal attempts and all 10 of his extra-point tries. He struggled more across his 11 regular-season appearances with the Saints, however, going 18-of-26 on field-goal attempts while nailing all 15 of his PATs in those games. He will be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, meaning the Colts will have the option to extend Grupe a one-year tender that would prevent him from negotiating with other teams.