Grupe made both field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try in Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Jaguars.

The kicker was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday to replace Michael Badgley, who had missed three extra points in seven games with the Colts this year. Grupe himself failed to connect on eight field-goal tries with the Saints earlier this season, but he got another shot and made the most of it Sunday. The third-year pro should get another chance next Sunday at Seattle, though he may not have many scoring opportunities against one of the league's best defenses.