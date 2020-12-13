Okereke (ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.
Okereke will return after an ankle injury kept him out of the last two games. He'll slot in as the starting strong-side linebacker, where he has registered 54 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception through 10 contests.
More News
-
Colts' Bobby Okereke: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Colts' Bobby Okereke: Missing another game•
-
Colts' Bobby Okereke: Ruled out for clash with Titans•
-
Colts' Bobby Okereke: Ten tackles despite thumb injury•
-
Colts' Bobby Okereke: Makes practice return•
-
Colts' Bobby Okereke: Requires thumb procedure•