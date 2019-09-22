Okereke will start at middle linebacker in Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Okereke is drawing the start in place of Darius Leonard (concussion). Through two weeks Okereke has played just 25 total defensive snaps. He'll be in line for a serious increase in workload while in the starting unit.

