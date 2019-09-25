Okereke played 61 snaps in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Falcons, finishing the game with eight tackles (six solo).

The snap total was a season-high for Okereke who played just 20 snaps the week before. Starting in place of Darius Leonard (concussion), Okereke finished second on the Colts with eight tackles, trailing only Anthony Walker (14). If Leonard can't go in Week 4, expect more of the same from Okereke when his team hosts the Raiders.