Colts' Bobby Okereke: Exits versus Jaguars
Okereke is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Jacksonville with a hand injury, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Okereke recorded four tackles before exiting with this injury at some point during the first half. Expect E.J. Speed to play a larger role while the starting weakside linebacker is sidelined.
