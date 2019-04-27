The Colts selected Okereke in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 89th overall.

A three-year starter at Stanford who picked up Pac-12 Honorable Mention nods in each of his last two seasons, Okereke adds even more talent to a loaded Indianapolis linebacking corps. He had 96 tackles in each of the last two seasons and has impressive length and athleticism for a linebacker. Okereke checks in with 34 1/2-inch arms and ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash at the combine. The Darius Leonard comparisons will be tough to escape because of Okereke's speed, length, and ability.

