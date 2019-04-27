Colts' Bobby Okereke: Heading to Indy
The Colts selected Okereke in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 89th overall.
A three-year starter at Stanford who picked up Pac-12 Honorable Mention nods in each of his last two seasons, Okereke adds even more talent to a loaded Indianapolis linebacking corps. He had 96 tackles in each of the last two seasons and has impressive length and athleticism for a linebacker. Okereke checks in with 34 1/2-inch arms and ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash at the combine. The Darius Leonard comparisons will be tough to escape because of Okereke's speed, length, and ability.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to the quarterbacks taken in Rounds 2 and 3.
-
Day 2 WR prospects
Our Fantasy crew reacts to all the Round 2 and 3 wide receivers, and there are bunches of...
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...