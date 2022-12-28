Okereke recorded nine tackles (seven solo) in Monday's 20-3 loss to the Chargers.

It is the fourth time this season Okereke logged nine tackles. and the third of the four times that six of those tackles were solo. He was able to put that production together across 50 defensive snaps (74 percent). The 26-year-old will look to continue producing in Week 17 when the Colts take on the Giants.

