Coach Frank Reich said Friday that Okereke (ankle) won't suit up for Sunday's game against the Texans, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
Okereke will miss a second consecutive game with this injury. Zaire Franklin absorbed most of the snaps vacated by Okereke's absence last week and should continue to play a larger role in Houston.
