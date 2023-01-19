Okereke recorded a career-high 151 tackles (99 solo), five passes defended and two fumble recoveries while playing all 17 games in the 2022 season.

Okereke had more responsibility this regular season with star linebacker Shaquille Leonard (neck/back) sidelined for all but three games. As a result, the 26-year-old Okereke logged his most-productive season as a tackler, including five games with double-digit tackles. While the 225-pound linebacker did stack up the 10th-most tackles in the league this season, he still finished as the Colts' second-leading tackler behind Zaire Franklin (167). Nevertheless, this career-best campaign should set up Okereke for a solid payday, as he's slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.