Okereke (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Okereke is coming off back-to-back absences due to a lingering ankle injury, but it looks like he has a fair shot to return versus Las Vegas. If cleared to play, Okereke stands to resume handling a starting role in Indianapolis' linebacker corps.
More News
-
Colts' Bobby Okereke: Missing another game•
-
Colts' Bobby Okereke: Ruled out for clash with Titans•
-
Colts' Bobby Okereke: Ten tackles despite thumb injury•
-
Colts' Bobby Okereke: Makes practice return•
-
Colts' Bobby Okereke: Requires thumb procedure•
-
Colts' Bobby Okereke: Struggles in season opener•