Okereke recorded 12 tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed during Saturday's 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings.

Okereke continues to produce this season in the tackling department, as his game-high 12 stops versus Minnesota now gives him 120 on the campaign. The 235-pound linebacker also played a season-high 82 snaps this past weekend, but he'll now have until next Monday to rest up before Indianapolis hosts the Chargers.