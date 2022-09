Okereke registered 11 tackles (nine) solo, with one for a loss, in the Colts' 24-0 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Okereke has now recorded double-digit tackles for the seventh time in his four-year career. Sunday's effort brings the 26-year-old to 18 (15 solo) on the season, putting him on pace to outdo his previous career-best 132 tackles last year. Okereke will look to keep rolling in a tough Week 3 matchup with the Chiefs.