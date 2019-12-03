Play

Okereke had three tackles (two sol) a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 31-17 loss to Tennessee.

Okereke played only 29 defensive snaps but made the most of his opportunities to secure his first career sack. The 23-year-old has minimal IDP value as a rotational linebacker, but he still has three-plus tackles in six straight games despite the limited role.

