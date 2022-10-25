Okereke tallied 10 tackles (six solo), two passes defended and a fumble recovery during Sunday's 19-0 loss to the Titans.

Okereke collected his first turnover of the season as he jumped on a fumble from Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill in the fourth quarter. The 26-year-old linebacker also notched his second straight double-digit tackle performance, as he played every defensive snap for the third time in seven contests this season. Okereke has now compiled 65 tackles and three passes defended on 462 snaps in 2022.