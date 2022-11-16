Okereke recorded nine tackles (six solo) and one pass defended during Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders.

Okereke recorded just one fewer stop than leading-tackler Zaire Franklin on Sunday. The 26-year-old Okereke also lined up on every defensive snap with star linebacker Shaquille Leonard (neck) out, and he'll likely continue to play an every-down role after Leonard underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday. He should have a chance to put up another big stat line this coming Sunday against the Eagles.