Colts' Bobby Okereke: Seven tackles in season opener
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Okereke started at weak-side linebacker and had seven total tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's tie at Houston.
Okereke played on all of the defense's 70 snaps and gave up four receptions on seven targets for just 21 yards, according to Pro Football Focus.
