Colts' Bobby Okereke: Stacks up 65 stops
Okereke posted 65 tackles, a sack and two pass breakups over 16 games in 2019.
Okereke made eight starts in 2019, and averaged 29.9 defensive snaps per game. The rookie third-round pick had solid production despite a limited role, and he could vie for a full-time starting role in 2020.
