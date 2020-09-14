site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Bobby Okereke: Struggles in season opener
Okereke started at weak-side linebacker and had a tackle and allowed two receptions on two targets against in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.
Okereke struggled in pass coverage and also had a missed tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. He'll need to improve to keep his starting role.
