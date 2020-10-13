site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Bobby Okereke: Ten tackles despite thumb injury
Okereke had ten total tackles, a pass defensed and an interception in Sunday's loss at Cleveland. He played with a club on his hand due to a broken thumb, 107.5 FM The Fan in Indianapolis reports.
Okereke had an outstanding game despite playing with a wrap/cast on his hand for a broken thumb. He was able to play on all 73 of the defense's snaps.
