Okereke recorded 17 tackles (12 solo) and one forced fumble in Sunday's 38-10 defeat versus the Giants.

Okereke set new career highs for tackles in both a game and a season, as he has reached 146 over 16 games this season. The fourth-year linebacker stepped up in a big way with star Shaquille Leonard (back) out for most of the year with injury. Okereke still ranks second on the Colts in tackles this season behind Zaire Franklin (160), and these two should continue to put up big stats so long as the team doesn't rest its starters Week 18 against Houston.

More News