Kaaya was 3-of-4 passing for 24 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Thursday's preseason win over Seattle. He was the fourth quarterback to appear for the Colts in the game.

Kaaya is battling Paul Walker for the third-string quarterback role. However, it's not clear if the Colts will keep three quarterbacks on the roster if Andrew Luck looks fully healthy. Jacoby Brissett is set as Luck's backup.