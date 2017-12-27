Kaaya was claimed by the Colts on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Kaaya was claimed off the Lions' practice squad, where he had spent the majority of the season. The former Miami Hurricane quarterback will give the Colts some added depth heading into the offseason with Scott Tolzien slated to be an unrestricted free agent.

