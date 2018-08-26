Kaaya (undisclosed) cleared waivers and reverted to injured reserve, according to the league's official transaction log.

Kaaya was waived Friday and reverts to IR after clearing waivers. Barring an injury settlement, the quarterback is likely there through the end of the league year.

