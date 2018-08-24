Kaaya was waived/injured by Indianapolis on Friday with an undisclosed injury, Stephen Holder of The Athletic Indiana reports.

Phillip Walker has cemented himself as the Colts' No. 3 option at quarterback halfway through the preseason, making Kaaya expendable. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, and if the 22-year-old clears waivers he will revert to the team's injured reserve.

