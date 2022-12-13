site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Braden Smith: Back to 100 percent
Smith (illness) was a full participant at practice Tuesday ahead of Saturday's game at Minnesota.
After sitting out of Indianapolis' last game at Dallas in Week 13, Smith appears to be on track to return Saturday following a Week 14 bye. He should step back in as the Colts' starting right tackle.
