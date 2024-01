Smith has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's contest against the Texans due to a knee injury, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Smith has been dealing with a knee injury since early December, and the issue caused him to miss three games during the final month of 2023. It's uncertain if Saturday's exit is related, but regardless, Smith won't be able to return for the key matchup. Blake Freeland has taken over at right tackle.